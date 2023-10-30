New York Blood Center to Open 187,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Facility in Rye, New York

RYE, N.Y. — The New York Blood Center will open a 187,000-square-foot office and life sciences facility in Rye, a northern suburb of New York City. The 14.8-acre site at 601 Midland Ave. formerly housed an office and data center facility for cosmetics giant Avon, that has now been vacant for about four years. The Westchester County Local Development Corp. has approved a $52 million, tax-exempt bond for the redevelopment, which will include new HVAC, electrical systems, windows and roofing. The façade and landscaping will also be upgraded, and new clinical and research laboratories will be added. The $108 million project is estimated to take 12 to 18 months to complete.