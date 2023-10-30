Monday, October 30, 2023
New York Blood Center will occupy the entirety of the former Avon office and data center site in Rye, incorporating office space, testing and research laboratories and processing storage and distribution of blood and associated supplies into its new footprint.
New York Blood Center to Open 187,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Facility in Rye, New York

by Taylor Williams

RYE, N.Y. — The New York Blood Center will open a 187,000-square-foot office and life sciences facility in Rye, a northern suburb of New York City. The 14.8-acre site at 601 Midland Ave. formerly housed an office and data center facility for cosmetics giant Avon, that has now been vacant for about four years. The Westchester County Local Development Corp. has approved a $52 million, tax-exempt bond for the redevelopment, which will include new HVAC, electrical systems, windows and roofing. The façade and landscaping will also be upgraded, and new clinical and research laboratories will be added. The $108 million project is estimated to take 12 to 18 months to complete.

