New York Cares Signs 8,280 SF Office Lease at 39 Broadway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — New York Cares, a nonprofit organization that coordinates volunteer opportunities throughout the city, has signed an 8,280-square-foot office lease at 39 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. The 447,400-square-foot building is also home to tenants such as Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor and Food Bank for New York City. Carri Lyon and Jenna Catalon of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Siegel of The Lawrence Group represented the landlord, Cammeby’s Management Co. LLC.