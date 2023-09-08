Friday, September 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

New York Cares Signs 8,280 SF Office Lease at 39 Broadway in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York Cares, a nonprofit organization that coordinates volunteer opportunities throughout the city, has signed an 8,280-square-foot office lease at 39 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. The 447,400-square-foot building is also home to tenants such as Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor and Food Bank for New York City. Carri Lyon and Jenna Catalon of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Siegel of The Lawrence Group represented the landlord, Cammeby’s Management Co. LLC.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges Sale of Office Development Site in...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 41,920 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

PNC Bank Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease at...

WinStanley Acquires Connecticut Industrial Facility Leased to Amazon...

Basis Industrial to Develop 855-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Colliers Brokers $8.8M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 53,000 SF Office Lease...

Joint Venture Acquires Green Valley Corporate Center Office...

Continental Realty Corp. Signs Leases with Five Retail...