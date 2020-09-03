REBusinessOnline

New York City-Based Dwight Capital Acquires Love Funding

Posted on by in Company News, Healthcare, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

NEW YORK CITY AND WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dwight Capital, a private commercial real estate lender based in New York City, has acquired Love Funding, the Washington, D.C.-based HUD lending subsidiary of Midland States Bank. As a result of this acquisition, Dwight Capital claims it is now the largest dedicated HUD multifamily and healthcare financing firm in the nation. The Love Funding platform will be integrated within Dwight Capital’s existing operating structure. Midland States Bank will retain the existing Love Funding servicing portfolio. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

