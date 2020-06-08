REBusinessOnline

New York City, Epicenter of COVID-19 Virus, Begins to Reopen Its Economy

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — New York City has entered Phase I of its economic reopening plan, according to a statement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Businesses that may now resume operations under strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines include construction — building equipment, finishing and foundation contractors, highway construction, land subdivision, nonresidential building construction and utility system construction — as well as agriculture, curbside or in-store pickup retail, manufacturing and wholesale trade. New York City was considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Several regions in Upstate New York have already entered Phase II of reopening. As of June 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 170,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state of New York and more than 21,800 deaths.

