New York City to Fully Reopen on July 1, Says Mayor de Blasio

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — On Thursday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC that the city would fully reopen on July 1, citing office buildings, restaurants, retail establishments and theaters as property types that will be cleared to resume business at full occupancy. The mayor stated that roughly 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered throughout the city, with roughly 36 percent of its adult population now fully vaccinated. Previously, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had initiated plans to ease restrictions on some of these properties, such as allowing office buildings to operate at 50 to 75 percent capacity and ending curfew times at bars. Both of those measures are set to take effect in May.

