New York Governor Extends Residential, Commercial Eviction Ban Through Aug. 20

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended a ban on evictions due to nonpayment of rent through August 20 for both residential and commercial tenants that have had difficulties paying rent and preserving their businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 health and economic crisis. The governor originally issued the executive order banning new cases of rent-related evictions on March 20 with the expectation of keeping it in effect for three months. Additional updates to the executive order include rent relief in the form of bans on late fees for missed payments, as well as a new provision that allows renters to use their security deposit as rent payment. As of May 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 319,000 cases of the virus in New York and more than 25,700 deaths.