New York Governor Extends Temporary Business Closures Due to COVID-19 Through April 29

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended temporary business closures due to COVID-19 through April 29. The governor’s order to temporarily close nonessential businesses and schools to limit the spread of the virus began on March 22. Essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, have remained open, though many operate with limited hours and other restrictions. Some construction will also continue, including projects for housing, medical facilities and homeless shelters. Essential infrastructure and manufacturing businesses including public utilities, transportation and agriculture, will also remain operational. As of April 5, the New York Department of Health had reported 130,689 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

