Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

New York Life Begins Renovation of 196,656 SF Office Building in Addison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — New York Life Real Estate Investors has begun the renovation of One Hanover, an eight-story, 196,656-square-foot office building located in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. Renovations will entail a reimagining of the lobby and upgrades to amenity spaces, including the fitness center, tenant lounge and boardroom. New York Life took ownership of One Hanover in late 2023 and subsequently built out and leased several speculative suites. The company has tapped Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent.

You may also like

Creative Innovation Signs 496,560 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partners Capital Acquires 228,597 SF Industrial Flex Portfolio...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 150,000 SF Industrial...

Avatar Financial Provides $7.3M Bridge Loan for Two...

White Oak Provides $46.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent...

Woodmont, Canoe Brook Begin Leasing 199-Unit Apartment Complex...

Lantheus Signs 41,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

Wingspan, Tucker Development Deliver First Townhomes at Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Apartment,...