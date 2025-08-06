New York Life Begins Renovation of 196,656 SF Office Building in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — New York Life Real Estate Investors has begun the renovation of One Hanover, an eight-story, 196,656-square-foot office building located in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. Renovations will entail a reimagining of the lobby and upgrades to amenity spaces, including the fitness center, tenant lounge and boardroom. New York Life took ownership of One Hanover in late 2023 and subsequently built out and leased several speculative suites. The company has tapped Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent.