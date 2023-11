TAMPA, FLA. — New York Life Insurance Co. has provided a $45 million loan for Midtown West, an eight-story office building within the 22-acre Midtown Tampa development. Ed Coco, Matt Casey and Lee Weaver of JLL arranged the five-year loan through New York Life on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Highwoods Properties and The Bromley Cos. Built in 2021, the 152,000-square-foot Midtown West was fully leased at the time of financing to Prudential, Primo and Nestle.