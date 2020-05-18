REBusinessOnline

New York Life Earns LEED Gold Certification for Prominence in Buckhead Office Tower in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Office, Southeast

The 433,237-square-foot Prominence in Buckhead is situated at 3475 Piedmont Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district, nine miles north of downtown Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ATLANTA — New York Life Real Estate Investors has earned a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification for its Prominence in Buckhead office tower in Atlanta. The 433,237-square-foot property is situated at 3475 Piedmont Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district, nine miles north of downtown Atlanta. In order to achieve the certification, the owner enhanced the building ventilation to improve indoor air quality, completed a lighting project in the parking garage that reduced electricity by 65 percent and implemented a recycling program that diverted 50 percent of waste from the building from landfills. Onsite amenities include a newly renovated fitness center, conference facility, café and covered parking. New York Life acquired the asset in 2018, and according to LoopNet Inc., it was built in 1999. State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta was the most recent building in Georgia to receive the award after a 2019 renovation project was completed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  