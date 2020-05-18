New York Life Earns LEED Gold Certification for Prominence in Buckhead Office Tower in Atlanta

The 433,237-square-foot Prominence in Buckhead is situated at 3475 Piedmont Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district, nine miles north of downtown Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ATLANTA — New York Life Real Estate Investors has earned a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification for its Prominence in Buckhead office tower in Atlanta. The 433,237-square-foot property is situated at 3475 Piedmont Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district, nine miles north of downtown Atlanta. In order to achieve the certification, the owner enhanced the building ventilation to improve indoor air quality, completed a lighting project in the parking garage that reduced electricity by 65 percent and implemented a recycling program that diverted 50 percent of waste from the building from landfills. Onsite amenities include a newly renovated fitness center, conference facility, café and covered parking. New York Life acquired the asset in 2018, and according to LoopNet Inc., it was built in 1999. State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta was the most recent building in Georgia to receive the award after a 2019 renovation project was completed.