New York Life Originates $44.5M Construction Loan for Two-Building Industrial Project in Kent, Washington

KENT, WASH. — New York Life Real Estate Investors has originated $44.5 million in construction financing for Bridge Point Kent 300, a two-building industrial project located in Kent.

Situated on 16 acres on the former REI headquarters site, the property will feature 309,028 square feet of Class A warehouse distribution space spread across a 50,529-square-foot building and a 258,480-square-foot building. The buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 42 dock doors, 391 parking spaces and approximately 26,000 square feet of additional yard space.

Steve Skok of Berkadia Commercial Mortgage placed the debt on the transaction.