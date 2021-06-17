REBusinessOnline

New York Life Provides $100M Acquisition Loan for Two Office Buildings in Warren, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Warren-Corporate-Center-New-Jersey

Warren Corporate Center in New Jersey is a five-building campus that serves as the headquarters of Everest Reinsurance Co.

WARREN, N.J. — New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided a $100 million acquisition loan for two office buildings totaling 315,086 square feet that are located within the 176-acre Warren Corporate Center office campus in Warren, about 35 miles west of New York City. Both four-story buildings, which are situated on a combined 68 acres, recently underwent capital improvement programs. The loan carried a five-year term and a fixed interest rate. Lucas Borges, Michael Johnson and Matthew Pizzolato of JLL placed the debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Miami-based Exan Capital and Mirabaud Group, an international banking group based in Geneva, Switzerland. Jaime Fink, Kevin O’Hearn and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Rubenstein Partners LP and Vision Real Estate Partners, in the disposition of the two buildings. Warren Corporate Center serves as the headquarters campus of Everest Reinsurance Co. and features amenities such as a fitness center, full-service cafeteria, basketball court and a conference area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews