REBusinessOnline

New York Life Provides $146.6M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-District-at-15fifteen-Parsippany-New-Jersey

The District at 15fifteen in Parsippany, New Jersey, will consist of 498 residential units, 58,866 square feet of commercial space and 1,062 parking spaces.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — New York Life has provided a $146.6 million construction loan for The District at 15fifteen, a 498-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The three-building development will include 58,866 square feet of retail space and 1,062 parking spaces. The amenity package will comprise a pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center, conference center and sport simulator rooms. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Stanbery Development Group and PCCP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  