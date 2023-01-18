New York Life Provides $146.6M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project
PARSIPPANY, N.J. — New York Life has provided a $146.6 million construction loan for The District at 15fifteen, a 498-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The three-building development will include 58,866 square feet of retail space and 1,062 parking spaces. The amenity package will comprise a pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center, conference center and sport simulator rooms. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Stanbery Development Group and PCCP.
