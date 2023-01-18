New York Life Provides $146.6M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

The District at 15fifteen in Parsippany, New Jersey, will consist of 498 residential units, 58,866 square feet of commercial space and 1,062 parking spaces.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — New York Life has provided a $146.6 million construction loan for The District at 15fifteen, a 498-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The three-building development will include 58,866 square feet of retail space and 1,062 parking spaces. The amenity package will comprise a pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center, conference center and sport simulator rooms. John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, T.J. Sullivan and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Stanbery Development Group and PCCP.