REBusinessOnline

New York Life Provides $55M Acquisition Loan for The Ridge Apartments Near Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Utah, Western

The-Ridge-Midvale-UT.jpg

Located in Midvale, Utah, The Ridge features 261 apartments.

MIDVALE, UTAH — New York Life Investors has provided a $55 million loan to MAXX Properties for the purchase of The Ridge, a Class A multifamily property in Midvale. The fixed-rate loan features 10 years of interest-only payments.

Built in 2017, The Ridge features 261 apartments. The property is located at 7611 S. Union Park Ave.

Robert Prouty, Jordi DeHoyos and Katie Thompson of Colliers Mortgage advised the buyer on the financing. Rawley Nielsen, Darren Nielsen and Mark Jensen of Colliers International Salt Lake City brokered the transaction.

MAXX Properties is a privately held, 86-year-old real estate firm consisting of multifamily, commercial and cooperatives. The firm’s portfolio includes 39 communities, consisting of 9,351 owned multifamily units in six states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  