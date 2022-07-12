New York Life Provides $55M Acquisition Loan for The Ridge Apartments Near Salt Lake City

Located in Midvale, Utah, The Ridge features 261 apartments.

MIDVALE, UTAH — New York Life Investors has provided a $55 million loan to MAXX Properties for the purchase of The Ridge, a Class A multifamily property in Midvale. The fixed-rate loan features 10 years of interest-only payments.

Built in 2017, The Ridge features 261 apartments. The property is located at 7611 S. Union Park Ave.

Robert Prouty, Jordi DeHoyos and Katie Thompson of Colliers Mortgage advised the buyer on the financing. Rawley Nielsen, Darren Nielsen and Mark Jensen of Colliers International Salt Lake City brokered the transaction.

MAXX Properties is a privately held, 86-year-old real estate firm consisting of multifamily, commercial and cooperatives. The firm’s portfolio includes 39 communities, consisting of 9,351 owned multifamily units in six states.