New York Life Provides $55M Permanent Loan for Industrial Property in Stratford, Connecticut

STRATFORD, CONN. — New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided a $55 million permanent loan for an industrial property in Stratford, located in the southern coastal part of the state, that is leased to FedEx. The square footage of the property was not disclosed. Located within Stratford Executive Park near Interstates 95 and 91, the property features a clear height of 36 feet, 52 dock doors and 200 parking spaces, including 57 trailer spots. The borrower was Boston-based GFI Partners. Specific loan terms were not disclosed.

