REBusinessOnline

New York Life Real Estate Investors Provides $88.8M Loan for Apartment Community in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided an $88.8 million loan for The Edge on The Beltline, a 350-unit apartment community in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. James Maynard and Brian Kochan of Newmark arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Nashville-based Carter-Haston.

Built in 2019, The Edge on The Beltline offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, available storage units and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, tropical oasis courtyard, office pods available for lease, onsite restaurants, fitness center, pet spa, package room, clubroom, private garage parking, electric car charging stations and bike maintenance and storage.

Located at 670 Dekalb Ave. NE, The Edge is located directly adjacent to the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine. The property is also 3.3 miles from Georgia Tech, a little over one mile from Georgia State University and 11.5 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  