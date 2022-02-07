New York Life Real Estate Investors Provides $88.8M Loan for Apartment Community in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided an $88.8 million loan for The Edge on The Beltline, a 350-unit apartment community in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood. James Maynard and Brian Kochan of Newmark arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Nashville-based Carter-Haston.

Built in 2019, The Edge on The Beltline offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, available storage units and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, tropical oasis courtyard, office pods available for lease, onsite restaurants, fitness center, pet spa, package room, clubroom, private garage parking, electric car charging stations and bike maintenance and storage.

Located at 670 Dekalb Ave. NE, The Edge is located directly adjacent to the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine. The property is also 3.3 miles from Georgia Tech, a little over one mile from Georgia State University and 11.5 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.