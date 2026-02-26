New York Life Taps Jamestown to Pursue NHL Stadium for North Point Mall Redevelopment in Metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, GA. — New York Life Insurance Co. is underway on plans to redevelop North Point Mall in Alpharetta, a suburb roughly 30 miles north of Atlanta. Jamestown has been tapped by New York Life to pursue the redevelopment entitlements for the development.

The Atlanta-based firm, which manages the nearby Avalon mixed-use development following its acquisition of the Atlanta-based holdings and listings of North American Properties in 2024, will also oversee property management for North Point Mall effective March 1.

Plans for the project include transforming the mall into a sports-anchored, mixed-use entertainment district. The redevelopment will position the 100-acre property to potentially host a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise expansion into the Atlanta metro area.

“We think this is a great location for an NHL team and, hopefully, our efforts will attract an owner who wants to acquire an expansion team and bring hockey back to Atlanta,” says Tim Perry, chief investment officer at Jamestown. “The site is well-positioned for redevelopment and to accommodate event and game day traffic associated with an NHL hockey arena.”

Machete Group, a Houston-based advisory firm specializing in developing and operating sports venues, will partner with Jamestown to guide the redevelopment.

“We’re looking forward to helping guide a vision that integrates a world-class NHL arena into a broader mixed-use environment designed to be active, connected and sustainable for decades to come,” says David Carlock, managing partner of Machete Group.

New York Life acquired North Point Mall in 2021, when Brookfield Properties relinquished its ownership. Originally opened in 1993, the mall spans 1.3 million square feet.

In 2025, the Alpharetta City Council agreed to create a tax allocation district (TAD) for a 646-acre site that includes North Point Mall to incentivize infrastructure improvements and support mixed-use development.

Upon completion, the redevelopment will also include multifamily, retail, office and hospitality space, as well as public transit elements.

A timeline for the project was not disclosed. New York Life and Jamestown will share additional details as they advance the rezoning process with the City of Alpharetta. Jamestown has begun conducting feasibility studies for the site.

— Hayden Spiess