New York Life Taps Trademark Property to Manage Redevelopment of North Point Mall in Metro Atlanta

North Point Mall spans 1.3 million square feet and is located near the intersection of Ga. Highway 400 and Encore Parkway, 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Trademark Property Co. will oversee the redevelopment of North Point Mall in Alpharetta. According to several media outlets, the previous owner, Brookfield Properties, relinquished ownership back to New York Life Insurance Co. earlier this month. Trademark will also manage and lead the leasing effort for the property.

North Point Mall spans 1.3 million square feet and is located near the intersection of Ga. Highway 400 and Encore Parkway, 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The enclosed mall features 129 stores and restaurants, including Dillard’s, JC Penney, Von Maur, H&M, Macy’s, Sephora, AMC Theatres and The Cheesecake Factory. A timeline for redevelopment plans was not disclosed.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark has also redeveloped centers such as Bridgewater Commons in New Jersey; La Palmera in Corpus Christi, Texas: Victory Park in Dallas; Rice Village in Houston; WestBend in Fort Worth; Zona Rosa in Kansas City, Mo.; Annapolis Town Center in Annapolis, Md.; and Saddle Creek in Germantown, Tenn.