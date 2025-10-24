Friday, October 24, 2025
New York State Office of General Services Signs 66,106 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The New York State Office of General Services has signed a 15-year, 66,106-square-foot office lease expansion at 919 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire 46th and 47th floors of the 1.5 million-square-foot building and brings the tenant’s footprint at the property to 117,390 square feet. Stephen Siegel, Liz Lash, Peter Larkin and Mark Bezold of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier, Taylor Callahan, Alex D’Amario and Nicole Marshal, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, SL Green.

