REBusinessOnline

NewAge Industries Acquires 46,618 SF Industrial Property in Warrington, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

364-valley-rd-pa

The industrial property is located at 364 Valley Road.

WARRINGTON, PA. — NewAge Industries Inc., a hose supplier headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania, has acquired a 46,618-square-foot industrial property in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Warrington. The one-story property is part of an industrial park located at 364 Valley Road. The property features 20-foot clear heights, five tailgate loading doors and approximately 3,000 square feet of office space. Andrew McGhee of Colliers International represented NewAge Industries in the transaction. Sean Durkin of Roddy Inc. represented the seller, 364 Valley Road LP

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  