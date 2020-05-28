NewAge Industries Acquires 46,618 SF Industrial Property in Warrington, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial property is located at 364 Valley Road.

WARRINGTON, PA. — NewAge Industries Inc., a hose supplier headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania, has acquired a 46,618-square-foot industrial property in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Warrington. The one-story property is part of an industrial park located at 364 Valley Road. The property features 20-foot clear heights, five tailgate loading doors and approximately 3,000 square feet of office space. Andrew McGhee of Colliers International represented NewAge Industries in the transaction. Sean Durkin of Roddy Inc. represented the seller, 364 Valley Road LP