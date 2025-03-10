NewAge Products Signs 168,741 SF Industrial Lease in Monee, Illinois

MONEE, ILL. — NewAge Products has signed a 168,741-square-foot industrial lease at 25340 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Monee. The lease brings the 621,246-square-foot facility to full occupancy, with NewAge Products joining Reynolds Consumer Products. Seefried Industrial Properties owns the building, which is situated within close proximity to I-57, I-80 and I-294. Additionally, the site is within 20 miles of three intermodal yards — the BNSF Intermodal Yard in Elwood, the Union Pacific Global IV Intermodal Terminal in Joliet and the Canadian National Intermodal Terminal in Harvey. Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield represented NewAge Products, while Sean Henrick and Ryan Klink of Cushman & Wakefield represented Seefried.