Neway Creative Relocates Coworking Facility in Mount Clemens, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT CLEMENS, MICH. — Neway Creative, a coworking facility in downtown Mount Clemens, is relocating to 75 N. Main St. on the third floor. The company’s new space totals 5,100 square feet. Neway Innovation Hub works to empower adolescents through the nonprofit arm Neway Works Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides youth mentoring and development services. With this collaboration, Neway Creative is launching an art-therapy program in partnership with Neway Works supporting youth battling depression and anxiety. The new space also features private therapy space tailored for counseling professionals. Signature tenants of the Neway Innovation Hub include Analytic Healthcare Solutions, Jim DiFalco Farm Bureau, Neway Works, Renovations Now and SEO Plus CRO.

