Newbond Holdings Acquires 130-Room Aloft Hotel in Downtown Tampa

by Hayden Spiess

TAMPA, FLA. — Newbond Holdings has acquired Aloft Tampa Downtown Hotel, a 130-room hotel located on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. Amenities at the property include a waterfront pool and gym, corporate meeting and event space and a bar and lounge. The acquisition brings Newbond’s footprint along the riverfront, which also includes the Hotel Tampa Riverwalk, to more than 700 hotel rooms. JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Newbond, which plans to implement renovations to the guest rooms, public areas and pool deck. Plasencia Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

