Newbond Holdings Purchases Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Built in 1976, Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton has over 8,000 square feet of meeting space and a marina.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Newbond Holdings has purchased the Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton, Curio Collection by Hilton, a 139-room hotel in Boca Raton. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1976, Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton has over 8,000 square feet of meeting space and a marina. The room offerings include 72 kings, 56 double queens and 11 suites. The hotel also has two restaurants including the Boca Landing Prime Seafood and Waterstone Rum Bar & Grill. Hotel amenities at the property include a fitness center, outdoor pool, business center, concierge, meeting rooms and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Located at 999 East Camino Real, the property is situated 25.5 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 2.2 miles from downtown Boca Raton and 2.9 miles from Deerfield Beach.