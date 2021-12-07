REBusinessOnline

Newbond Holdings Purchases Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Waterstone Hotel

Built in 1976, Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton has over 8,000 square feet of meeting space and a marina.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Newbond Holdings has purchased the Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton, Curio Collection by Hilton, a 139-room hotel in Boca Raton. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1976, Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton has over 8,000 square feet of meeting space and a marina. The room offerings include 72 kings, 56 double queens and 11 suites. The hotel also has two restaurants including the Boca Landing Prime Seafood and Waterstone Rum Bar & Grill. Hotel amenities at the property include a fitness center, outdoor pool, business center, concierge, meeting rooms and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Located at 999 East Camino Real, the property is situated 25.5 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 2.2 miles from downtown Boca Raton and 2.9 miles from Deerfield Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  