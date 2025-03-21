Newcastle Partners Obtains $27.5M in Construction Financing for Mesa Linda Logistics Center in Hesperia, California

HESPERIA, CALIF. — Newcastle Partners has received $27.5 million in construction financing for Mesa Linda Logistics Center, a Class A industrial warehouse and distribution facility currently under construction in Hesperia.

Scheduled for delivery in first-quarter 2026, the 408,997-square-foot property will offer a clear height of 36 feet, 54 dock-high doors, 57 trailer parking stalls, 215 auto parking spaces, an ESFR sprinkler system and a combined 12,000 square feet of office and mezzanine space. The project is situated on 17.5 acres and will offer access to freeways, including interstates 5 and 40, US-395, CA-18 and CA-189.

Greg Brown, Samuel Godfrey and Allie Black of JLL Capital Markets secured the floating-rate, nonrecourse construction loan through a bank for the borrower.