Friday, March 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mesa-Linda-Logistics-Center-Hesperia-CA
Slated for completion in first-quarter 2026, Mesa Linda Logistics Center will bring 408,997 square feet of Class A industrial warehouse and distribution space in Hesperia, Calif.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialLoansWestern

Newcastle Partners Obtains $27.5M in Construction Financing for Mesa Linda Logistics Center in Hesperia, California

by Amy Works

HESPERIA, CALIF. — Newcastle Partners has received $27.5 million in construction financing for Mesa Linda Logistics Center, a Class A industrial warehouse and distribution facility currently under construction in Hesperia.

Scheduled for delivery in first-quarter 2026, the 408,997-square-foot property will offer a clear height of 36 feet, 54 dock-high doors, 57 trailer parking stalls, 215 auto parking spaces, an ESFR sprinkler system and a combined 12,000 square feet of office and mezzanine space. The project is situated on 17.5 acres and will offer access to freeways, including interstates 5 and 40, US-395, CA-18 and CA-189.

Greg Brown, Samuel Godfrey and Allie Black of JLL Capital Markets secured the floating-rate, nonrecourse construction loan through a bank for the borrower.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 7.6-Acre IOS...

True Ground Housing Breaks Ground on $64M Affordable...

CBRE Arranges $45M Construction Loan for Industrial Development...

SkyREM Signs 129,600 SF Industrial Lease in Fort...

Aircraft Custom Interiors Renews 19,237 SF Lease at...

SB Real Estate Partners Acquires 143-Unit Apartment Community...

Dwight Capital Finances $22.5M HUD Loan for Skyview...

LDK Ventures Buys 109,322 SF Metro Air Park...

Gantry Secures $16.2M in Refinancing for Highlander Apartments...