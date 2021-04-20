REBusinessOnline

Newcastle Properties Acquires 7,763 SF Retail Center in Elmhurst, Illinois

The property, built in 2016, is fully leased.

ELMHURST, ILL. — Newcastle Properties has acquired a 7,763-square-foot retail center in Elmhurst, a western suburb of Chicago. Built in 2016, the property is fully leased to Starbucks, Hand & Stone Massage, T-Mobile and Bentley’s Pet Stuff. The center is shadow-anchored by LA Fitness. Sean Devine of Newcastle sourced and managed the acquisition. Beth Sansiper and Jeff Gurian of Becker & Gurian represented Newcastle in the transaction. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

