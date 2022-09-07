Newcastle Properties Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Newcastle Properties has acquired Forest View shopping center in Chicago for an undisclosed price. Jewel-Osco anchors the 68,727-square-foot property, which is located at the corner of Cumberland and Lawrence avenues. The sale marks the first time the property has sold since it was built in the mid-1960s. Len Blackman of Leklen Realty Group and Michael Horne of Newcastle sourced the off-market acquisition. Drew Trammell of Newcastle managed the due diligence process and closing. Seller information was not provided.