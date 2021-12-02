Newcastle Properties Buys 42,452 SF Orchard Plaza Retail Center in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, ILL. — Newcastle Properties has purchased Orchard Plaza in Skokie for an undisclosed price. This is the first time the 42,452-square-foot retail center has sold in over 60 years. Located near Old Orchard Mall at the corner of Skokie Boulevard and Gross Point Road, the property is home to tenants such as Bonefish Grill, Men’s Wearhouse, Advance Auto and the U.S. Post Office. Beth Sansiper and Jeff Gurian of Becker Gurian represented Newcastle Properties in the transaction. Drew Trammell of Newcastle Properties managed the underwriting and closing. The seller was not provided.