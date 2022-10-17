REBusinessOnline

Newcastle Properties to Build New Retail Development at Eastgate Crossing in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Newcastle Properties is set to begin construction on a new 8,300-square-foot, multi-tenant outlot building and a new 3,260-square-foot endcap space at the 270,327-square-foot Eastgate Crossing in Naperville. The development will include Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and NaanSense, an Indian fast-casual chain. Adam Cody of JLL represented Kura, while Phil Golding of CBRE represented NaanSense. Midwest Construction Partners will serve as general contractor, and Sean Devine of Newcastle Properties is the project manager. Eastgate Crossing is currently home to tenants such as HMart, Dollar Tree, CVS, Panera Bread and Citibank.

