NewCo Signs 61,189 SF Life Sciences Lease in Watertown, Massachusetts

WATERTOWN, MASS. —Biotechnology company NewCo has signed a 61,189-square-foot life sciences lease in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. The building at 66 Galen St. is a newly completed, 225,000-square-foot facility that is part of a larger, 450,000-square-foot campus. Evan Gallagher and John Carroll of Colliers represented NewCo in the lease negotiations. Duncan Gratton, Connor Barnes and Joe Pearce of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, partnership between two locally based firms, Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group.