As part of the development of 66 Galen Street in Watertown, Davis and Boston Development invested in infrastructural upgrades, including enhanced traffic signalization and lane widenings, as well as the addition of dedicated bus lanes and sidewalks.
NewCo Signs 61,189 SF Life Sciences Lease in Watertown, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. —Biotechnology company NewCo has signed a 61,189-square-foot life sciences lease in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. The building at 66 Galen St. is a newly completed, 225,000-square-foot facility that is part of a larger, 450,000-square-foot campus. Evan Gallagher and John Carroll of Colliers represented NewCo in the lease negotiations. Duncan Gratton, Connor Barnes and Joe Pearce of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, partnership between two locally based firms, Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group.

