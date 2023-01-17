NewCold Expands Office Lease in Chicago to 35,564 SF

NewCold occupies space at Accenture Tower.

CHICAGO — NewCold has expanded its office lease at 500 W. Madison Street in Chicago from 6,000 square feet to 35,564 square feet. The office serves as the company’s North American headquarters. The 40-story, Class A office building is known as Accenture Tower. Built in 1987, the property totals 1.4 million square feet and features a two-level fitness center with a basketball court along with a conference center and tenant lounge. KBS acquired the building in 2013. Dougal Jeppe of Colliers represented NewCold, which is an advanced automated warehouse and cold chain logistics company.