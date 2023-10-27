Friday, October 27, 2023
The property is one of the largest cold storage facilities nationwide, according to NewCold.
NewCold Opens $300M Cold Storage Facility in Lebanon, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

LEBANON, IND. — NewCold has opened a $300 million cold storage facility in Lebanon, about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The highly automated warehouse is one of the largest cold storage facilities nationwide, according to the firm. NewCold aims to make its warehouses increasingly grid-dependent, using their own power generated from a variety of sources, including renewable energy. NewCold says its properties are about 50 percent more energy efficient than traditional warehouses. The Lebanon facility serves global food producers.

