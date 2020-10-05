Newcor Brokers Sale of 21,261 SF Office, Warehouse Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

The new owner of the office and warehouse building located at 3367 N. Sam Houston Parkway W. will implement a light renovation.

HOUSTON — Newcor Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 21,261-square-foot office and warehouse building located at 3367 N. Sam Houston Parkway W. in Houston. The property is situated on 1.3 acres and offers two conference rooms, executive offices, a gym and two kitchen areas. David Alexander of Newcor represented the seller, NOCNIR LLC, in the transaction. Josh Morrow of Avison Young represented the buyer, DLAC Ventures LLC.