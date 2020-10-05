REBusinessOnline

Newcor Brokers Sale of 21,261 SF Office, Warehouse Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

3367-North-Sam-Houston-Parkway

The new owner of the office and warehouse building located at 3367 N. Sam Houston Parkway W. will implement a light renovation.

HOUSTON — Newcor Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 21,261-square-foot office and warehouse building located at 3367 N. Sam Houston Parkway W. in Houston. The property is situated on 1.3 acres and offers two conference rooms, executive offices, a gym and two kitchen areas. David Alexander of Newcor represented the seller, NOCNIR LLC, in the transaction. Josh Morrow of Avison Young represented the buyer, DLAC Ventures LLC.

