Newcor Commercial Arranges Sale of Hotel Development Site in Spring, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Newcor Commercial has arranged the sale of a one-acre hotel development site at 500 Rayford Road in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. David Alexander and Josh Cheatham of Newcor represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Shree Rang Krupa of Texas LLC, which plans to develop a 60-room Studio 6-Extended Stay hotel on the site. Construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks and to be complete in early 2026. Gus Lagos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Woodlands Warehouse LLC.

