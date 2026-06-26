Friday, June 26, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Newcor Completes 617-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Tomball, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Locally based firm Newcor Commercial Real Estate has completed a 617-unit self-storage facility in Tomball, located northeast of Houston. The facility sits on a 5.1-acre site at 11110 Hufsmith Road and spans 87,970 net rentable square feet across 510 climate-controlled units, 93 non-climate-controlled units and 14 dedicated boat and RV storage spaces. RightMove Storage will operate the facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 17, and a larger opening celebration is planned for the fall.

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