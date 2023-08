SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Newcor Commercial Real Estate has negotiated the sale of an 8,300-square-foot office building located at 26414 Oak Ridge Drive in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1971 and renovated in 2022. Ryan Dierker of Newcor represented the owner and former occupant, TruRealty Properties, in the transaction. Adriatico Group represented the buyer, Voss Law.