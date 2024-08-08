NewCourtland Completes 178-Unit Mixed-Income Adaptive Reuse Project in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based developer NewCourtland has completed a 178-unit mixed-income adaptive reuse project in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. The project converted the former Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institution, which originally opened in 1956 and has been vacant since 2013, into a 12-story residential complex that includes 40 affordable housing units for seniors. NewCourtland won a bid for the 14-acre site in 2015 and subsequently brought in architecture firm Looney Ricks Kiss to facilitate the transition of the site into a mixed-income property.