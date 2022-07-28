NewcrestImage Acquires 135-Room TownePlace Suites Dallas Las Colinas Hotel

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based hospitality owner-operator NewcrestImage has acquired the 135-room TownePlace Suites Dallas Las Colinas Hotel in Irving. The Marriott-branded property, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, opened in 1998 and was last renovated in 2014. Amenities include an outdoor pool and a fitness center. NewcrestImage plans to expand upon those capital improvements with additional upgrades to guestrooms and common areas.