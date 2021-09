NewcrestImage Acquires 164-Room Sinclair Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based hospitality investment firm NewcrestImage has acquired the 164-room Sinclair Hotel in downtown Fort Worth. The 17-story luxury property is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection of hotel brands and features multiple food and beverage concepts. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.