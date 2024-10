DALLAS — Locally based hospitality investment and management firm NewcrestImage has acquired the 296-room Beeman Hotel in the Highland Park area of Dallas. The nine-story hotel was renovated in 2021 and houses an indoor pool, fitness center, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, coffee shop, video game lounge and an onsite barbeque restaurant. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. NewcrestImage has tapped Dallas-based Coury Hospitality to manage the property.