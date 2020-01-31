NewcrestImage, Baywood Hotels to Develop Canopy by Hilton in Downtown New Orleans

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Louisiana, Southeast

Canopy by Hilton will feature a fine-dining concept and meeting space with an outdoor terrace.

NEW ORLEANS — A joint venture between Texas-based NewcrestImage and Columbia, Md.-based Baywood Hotels will develop Canopy by Hilton, a 176-room hotel in downtown New Orleans. The 14-story hotel will be at the site of the former Oil and Gas Building, which was built in 1959 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014 for its innovative use of glass, steel and abstract geometry in a skyscraper. The hotel will be situated at 1100 Tulane Ave., adjacent to the French Quarter. Canopy by Hilton will feature a fine-dining concept and meeting space with an outdoor terrace. The joint venture will begin construction in early February with a planned completion date in summer 2021.