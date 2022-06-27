NewcrestImage Buys 175-Room Cambria Hotel Southlake DFW

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based hospitality investment firm NewcrestImage has purchased the 175-room Cambria Hotel Southlake DFW. The property was built in 2016 and is located roughly six miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Amenities include an outdoor pool and game area, fitness center, business center, convenience market, lounge and a fine dining restaurant. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.