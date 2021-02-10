NewcrestImage, Canterbury Hotel Group Open 125-Key Hyatt House Portland/Beaverton

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Oregon, Western

Situated in downtown Beaverton, Ore., Hyatt House Portland/Beaverton features 125 guest rooms, including 13 apartment-style suites.

BEAVERTON, ORE. — A joint venture between Dallas-based NewcrestImage and Portland-based Centerbury Hotel Group has opened Hyatt House Portland/Beaverton. The hotel is located at 12820 SW Crescent St. in Beaverton, approximately seven miles west of downtown Portland.

Situated in the downtown area, the property features 125 guest rooms, including 13 apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living spaces. Additional hotel amenities include two indoor lounges, an outdoor patio and barbecue area, 635-square-foot meeting room, 24-hour gym and mini-market.

The Hyatt House in Beaverton marks the first joint venture for the companies. NewcrestImage currently owns and operates 30 hotels nationwide, and Canterbury Hotel Group has a portfolio of 10 hotels in the Pacific Northwest.