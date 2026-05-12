NewcrestImage Completes Renovation of 293-Room Hotel in Westlake, Texas

WESTLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator NewcrestImage has completed the renovation of the 293-room Ricardo Marriott DFW Westlake hotel. NewcrestImage acquired the hotel in September 2023 in a joint venture with Dabu Group, at which time the property was known as Marriott Westlake. In addition to the rebranding, which pays homage to Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, the renovation introduced a new food-and-beverage concept and refreshed the hotel’s amenities, including 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Coury Hospitality manages the property.