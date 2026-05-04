NewcrestImage Completes Renovation of 296-Room Hotel in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based hospitality investment and management firm NewcrestImage has completed the renovation of Hotel Mockingbird, a 296-room establishment in the Highland Park area of Dallas. In addition to various property upgrades, ownership introduced two new food-and-beverage concepts: Verse Kitchen and Bar, a speakeasy-style restaurant, and Raven, which offers refined drinks and light bites. NewcrestImage acquired the Hotel Mockingbird, formerly known as the Beeman Hotel, in October 2024. Coury Hospitality manages the hotel.