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DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

NewcrestImage Completes Renovation of 296-Room Hotel in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based hospitality investment and management firm NewcrestImage has completed the renovation of Hotel Mockingbird, a 296-room establishment in the Highland Park area of Dallas. In addition to various property upgrades, ownership introduced two new food-and-beverage concepts: Verse Kitchen and Bar, a speakeasy-style restaurant, and Raven, which offers refined drinks and light bites. NewcrestImage acquired the Hotel Mockingbird, formerly known as the Beeman Hotel, in October 2024. Coury Hospitality manages the hotel.

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