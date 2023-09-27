Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsHospitalityTexas

NewcrestImage, Dabu Group Buy 294-Room Hotel in Westlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WESTLAKE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two Dallas-based companies, NewcrestImage and Dabu Group, has purchased the 294-room Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake hotel, located north of Fort Worth. The hotel offers amenities such as a concierge level with a private lounge, a fine dining restaurant, Starbucks coffee shop, outdoor pool, business center and approximately 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Miles Spencer and Parker Sherrill of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

You may also like

S2 Capital Acquires 642-Unit Apartment Complex in Grand...

CPP Acquires Two Affordable Housing Communities in Albuquerque...

Zachry Hospitality to Develop 200-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in...

Omega Produce Co. Sells 32,364 SF Industrial Space...

JLL Arranges $40M Acquisition Financing for Alligood Industrial...

Simmons Bank Signs 26,982 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Capstone Brokers $13.5M Sale of Cottage Gardens Apartment...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 5,785 SF Office Building...

Advertising Agency Curiosity Purchases Historic Building in Cincinnati...