NewcrestImage, Dabu Group Buy 294-Room Hotel in Westlake, Texas

WESTLAKE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two Dallas-based companies, NewcrestImage and Dabu Group, has purchased the 294-room Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake hotel, located north of Fort Worth. The hotel offers amenities such as a concierge level with a private lounge, a fine dining restaurant, Starbucks coffee shop, outdoor pool, business center and approximately 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Miles Spencer and Parker Sherrill of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.