The Courtyard by Marriott Houston Hobby Airport hotel was acquired as part of a larger portfolio deal.
NewcrestImage, HCP Acquire 153-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Dallas-based NewcrestImage and Phoenix-based Hospitality Capital Partners (HCP) has acquired the 153-room Courtyard by Marriott Houston Hobby Airport. The joint venture acquired the property, which is located just two miles from the airport, as part of a $137.3 million portfolio deal that comprised 16 Marriott-branded hotels totaling 2,155 rooms across nine states. Al Calhoun and Mark Fair of CBRE represented the seller, Massachusetts-based REIT Service Properties Trust, in the portfolio sale.

