Coury Hospitality manages the Seahaus Hotel, a non-gaming, boutique establishment in Atlantic City.
NewcrestImage Opens 105-Room Boutique Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Texas-based hospitality owner-operator NewcrestImage has opened the 105-room Seahaus Hotel in Atlantic City. The boutique hotel, which occupies a full city block along the city’s boardwalk and includes 6,600 square feet of retail space, will be operated as part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio family of brands. In addition to multiple onsite food-and-beverage options, the hotel offers a fitness center, live weekend entertainment and customized golf, boating and wellness options through local vendor partners.

