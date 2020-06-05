NewcrestImage Opens 150-Room Canopy by Hilton Hotel at Frisco Station

The new Canopy by Hilton. hotel at Frisco Station totals 150 rooms.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer NewcrestImage has opened a 150-room Canopy by Hilton hotel at the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development north of Dallas. Guest rooms feature the distinctive canopy headboard that reaches the ceiling and overhangs the bed. The property is part of a campus of four hotels totaling 600 rooms that is being developed by NewcrestImage. An AC Hotel and a Residence Inn, both totaling 150 rooms, have been operational since August 2019. A 150-room Hyatt Place hotel will follow, though a construction start date has not yet been established.