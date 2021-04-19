NewcrestImage Opens 152-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel Near DFW Airport

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Dallas-based hospitality owner-operator NewcrestImage has opened a 152-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel that is located about two miles from DFW International Airport in Grapevine. The property joins a 181-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 120-room TownSuites by Marriott as the third hotel within the 52-acre SilverLake Crossings mixed-use development. The Hilton Garden Inn offers amenities such as a 24-hour business center, fitness center, a grab-and-go mart and multiple dining options.