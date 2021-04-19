REBusinessOnline

NewcrestImage Opens 152-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel Near DFW Airport

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Dallas-based hospitality owner-operator NewcrestImage has opened a 152-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel that is located about two miles from DFW International Airport in Grapevine. The property joins a 181-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 120-room TownSuites by Marriott as the third hotel within the 52-acre SilverLake Crossings mixed-use development. The Hilton Garden Inn offers amenities such as a 24-hour business center, fitness center, a grab-and-go mart and multiple dining options.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews